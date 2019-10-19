Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Sunday, August 18th.

SMTS stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.59.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.31 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,699 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Sierra Metals worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Metals (SMTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.