Shorrocks Raymond Acquires 54,500 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) Stock

ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) insider Shorrocks Raymond bought 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $58,151.50.

GLL stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Gold has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89.

Get ProShares UltraShort Gold alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Gold stock. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) by 91.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 7.25% of ProShares UltraShort Gold worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.