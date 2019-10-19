SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

