Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 21.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $487.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.85.

In related news, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total value of $2,323,985.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total value of $261,306.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,903.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,153 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $560.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $355.28 and a 52-week high of $567.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.