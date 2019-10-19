Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.96 Million

Equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report sales of $163.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.79 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $158.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $649.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $642.46 million to $656.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $695.85 million, with estimates ranging from $676.69 million to $715.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.23 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHEN shares. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ SHEN traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,076. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 622.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

