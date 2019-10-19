Sharpay 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.00 (S)

Sharpay (CURRENCY:S) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Sharpay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Simex. Sharpay has a total market capitalization of $176,772.00 and $20.00 worth of Sharpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sharpay has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sharpay

Sharpay’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,030,302,597 tokens. Sharpay’s official website is sharpay.io . Sharpay’s official message board is medium.com/@sharpay

Buying and Selling Sharpay

Sharpay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

