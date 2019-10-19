Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.16. Sensient Technologies also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

NYSE SXT traded down $6.46 on Friday, hitting $60.05. The stock had a trading volume of 988,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,436. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.02.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.11 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

