Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $154.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sempra Energy appears to be well-positioned for growth, given its stable earnings from utility subsidiaries. Moreover, Sempra Energy continues with systematic investments in its infrastructure development projects. The company expects to make capital expenditure and investments of approximately $18.2 billion. Through these investments, the company aims at vigorously modernizing its electric transmission lines and substation infrastructure. In the past twelve months, the stock has outperformed its industry. However, its operations are subject to risks associated with the breakdown or failure of equipment or processes. Also, the company bears a notable long-term debt and finance leases of $3.8 billion at the second-quarter end. Such massive debt levels might hurt Sempra Energy going ahead.”

Several other research firms have also commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.10.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $146.23 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $104.88 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

In related news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

