Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Trading Down 10%

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ) was down 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 85,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63.

About Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ)

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project consisting of 12 mineral claims located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

