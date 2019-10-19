SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $238,000 in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.11. 2,056,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $96.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.24.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 764,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.61 per share, for a total transaction of $57,039,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra bought 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 773,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,638,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.