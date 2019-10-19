SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $131,000 Holdings in BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioSig Technologies were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 760.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:BSGM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,374. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. BioSig Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that BioSig Technologies Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BioSig Technologies Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM).

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.