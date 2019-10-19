SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,966 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 108,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McMahon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 62,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $53.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.2501 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

