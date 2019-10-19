SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Director Bejos Alfredo Miguel Sells 26,738 Shares

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Director Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 26,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $356,417.54.

NYSE:SMHI opened at $13.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.22). SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $64.35 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,379,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after acquiring an additional 149,504 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. now owns 1,064,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 64,391 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,951,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,115,000 after acquiring an additional 58,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 46,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SEACOR Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

