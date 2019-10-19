Scry.info (DDD) Market Cap Tops $3.70 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Scry.info token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $302,012.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00228429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.01128149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00029547 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00089016 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

