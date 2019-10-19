Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CGJTF. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cargojet to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Cargojet stock opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.97. Cargojet has a twelve month low of $55.10 and a twelve month high of $79.94.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

