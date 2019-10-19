Scala (XLA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. Scala has a market cap of $235,269.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00229615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.01142590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029640 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00089380 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.