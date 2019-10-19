SAP’s (SAP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut shares of SAP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.30.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $129.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.82 and its 200-day moving average is $123.81. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.62. The company has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. SAP had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 524.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,041,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 181.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,653,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,406 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth about $76,517,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,412,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,013,971,000 after acquiring an additional 256,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 28.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 524,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,699,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. 5.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

