SAP (SAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SAP (NYSE:SAP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect SAP to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. SAP had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $129.13 on Friday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.62. The firm has a market cap of $151.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price target on SAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

