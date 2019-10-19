Santos (ASX:STO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.10

Shares of Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.10 and traded as low as $7.76. Santos shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 7,498,341 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Santos’s dividend payout ratio is 39.17%.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

