Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €95.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €80.68 ($93.81).

BN traded down €6.62 ($7.70) on Friday, reaching €71.96 ($83.67). 6,866,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a one year high of €72.13 ($83.87). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €79.65.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

