San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 272 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $197.02 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.37 and a 12-month high of $227.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.76.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

