San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 110 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in American Tower by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $229.09 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $146.90 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.14.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 63,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $14,078,427.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $12,170,537.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at $54,119,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,001 shares of company stock worth $44,133,551. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

