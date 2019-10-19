San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 202.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,471,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,014,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,353,000 after buying an additional 1,935,508 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,554,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,688,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,241,000 after purchasing an additional 630,734 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $139.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.94. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.90 and a 12-month high of $148.90.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.