San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,897,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,490,450,000 after acquiring an additional 140,627 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,714,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $554,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,615,000 after purchasing an additional 339,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,202,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $415.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

NYSE:NOC opened at $349.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.33 and its 200 day moving average is $329.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.63 and a fifty-two week high of $383.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.