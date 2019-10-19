San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 275 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 991 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 23,218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 152,270 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 151,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. 36.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.74. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $69.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 35.77%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,010,686.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $71,484.80. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

