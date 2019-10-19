Safestore’s (SAFE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
SAFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 668.33 ($8.73).
Shares of LON:SAFE opened at GBX 690.50 ($9.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 664.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 639.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43. Safestore has a 12-month low of GBX 496.40 ($6.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 709 ($9.26).
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
