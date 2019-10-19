Safestore’s (SAFE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 668.33 ($8.73).

Shares of LON:SAFE opened at GBX 690.50 ($9.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 664.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 639.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43. Safestore has a 12-month low of GBX 496.40 ($6.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 709 ($9.26).

In other Safestore news, insider Frederic Vecchioli bought 18,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £30,299 ($39,591.01).

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

