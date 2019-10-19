SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $97.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00847319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00034701 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00178045 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005595 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00086775 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002309 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004024 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

