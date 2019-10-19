SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (ETR:SFQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (ETR:SFQ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.53 ($12.25).

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFQ shares. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of ETR:SFQ traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, hitting €6.56 ($7.62). 194,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The stock has a market cap of $297.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28. SAF-HOLLAND has a fifty-two week low of €6.10 ($7.09) and a fifty-two week high of €13.77 ($16.01). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.10.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

