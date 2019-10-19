Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SBRA. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $219.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.17 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $311,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,245,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

