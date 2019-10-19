RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €24.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.80 ($28.84) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RWE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of RWE in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.71 ($31.05).

Shares of FRA RWE opened at €27.34 ($31.79) on Tuesday. RWE has a 12 month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12 month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.36.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

