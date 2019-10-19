Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Mail to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 221.33 ($2.89).

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 220 ($2.87) on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 186.80 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 371.30 ($4.85). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 212.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 220.27. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

