Royal Bank of Canada Trims Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Target Price to C$33.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$24.35 to C$28.97 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.71.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

TSE:EDV traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$23.22. 108,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,517. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.10. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$16.34 and a 12 month high of C$28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.80.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$293.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 1.4900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total value of C$289,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$255,543.66. Also, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.52, for a total transaction of C$310,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,554,751.16. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,604.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.