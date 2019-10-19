Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 3,300” Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ASOS to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASOS to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASOS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,202.76 ($41.85).

Get ASOS alerts:

LON ASC opened at GBX 3,293 ($43.03) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,538.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,945.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,152 ($80.39).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.