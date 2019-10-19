Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) by 2,366.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,325 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.78% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 99,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 159,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 94,807 shares during the last quarter.

LDSF stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

