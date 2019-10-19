Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 69.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XNTK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after buying an additional 74,131 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 27,131 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XNTK opened at $73.01 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $53.99 and a 1 year high of $87.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.99.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1534 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

