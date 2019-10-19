Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Beigene were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Beigene during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Beigene by 24.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beigene by 28.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Beigene by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Beigene during the first quarter valued at $76,000.

In other news, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.96, for a total value of $1,248,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 10,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $1,362,890.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 328,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,246,573.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,106 shares of company stock worth $3,361,842. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGNE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Beigene from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

Shares of BGNE opened at $132.28 on Friday. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $105.19 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.07.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $1.58. Beigene had a negative net margin of 153.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $243.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 360.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

