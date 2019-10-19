Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to $0.75

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.00 to $0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 99.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Crane from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.99.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of CR opened at $80.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.74. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $94.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $841.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.30 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James A. Lavish sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $56,134.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,763.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.