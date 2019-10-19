Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.94, 375,167 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 91% from the average session volume of 196,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $430.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurence Franklin sold 10,181 shares of Rosetta Stone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $200,463.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,057 shares in the company, valued at $749,342.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas C. Gaehde sold 2,500 shares of Rosetta Stone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone in the second quarter valued at $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 6.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone in the second quarter valued at $1,512,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone in the second quarter valued at $7,968,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 249,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 25,591 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile (NYSE:RST)

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

