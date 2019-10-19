Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCKT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. 183,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,713. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $21.23.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.