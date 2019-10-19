Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,267 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $62,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 947.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $123.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average of $127.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $4,560,434.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 279,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,733,793.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $124,626.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $153.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.60.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

