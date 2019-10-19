Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 61,760 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,760 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $51,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 412.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 49,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 84,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 36,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $837,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,997 shares of company stock worth $15,654,855 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Lam Research from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.06.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $233.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.72. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

