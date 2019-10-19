Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 463,334 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,334 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.52% of PagSeguro Digital worth $78,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 22.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,226,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,806 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,238,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,090,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,407,000 after purchasing an additional 60,469 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,912,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,546,000 after purchasing an additional 753,678 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised PagSeguro Digital from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $354.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.31 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.12%. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

