Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,334 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $56,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.76. The company has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

