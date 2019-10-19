Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,194 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Raytheon worth $66,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 7.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,165,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $758,397,000 after buying an additional 284,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raytheon by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,432,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $596,867,000 after buying an additional 178,321 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 11,865.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,141,000 after buying an additional 1,580,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Raytheon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,509,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,548,000 after buying an additional 212,361 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,399,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,337,000 after buying an additional 73,207 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.76, for a total transaction of $491,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $856,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,747.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.11.

RTN stock opened at $199.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $205.28.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

