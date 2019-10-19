RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RLJ. SunTrust Banks downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of RLJ traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,900. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.70 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 9.55%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.41%.

In other news, Director Forgia Robert M. La acquired 5,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 10,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,375.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 322.2% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,242,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,510,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,423 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,292,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,300,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 61,131 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,793,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after purchasing an additional 447,305 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.