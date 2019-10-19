Rise Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last seven days, Rise has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. Rise has a total market cap of $417,803.00 and approximately $381.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00036062 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000957 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001793 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 141,382,118 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

