Rio Frank J. Del Sells 1,544 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $77,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,347,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NCLH opened at $50.21 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.77.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 121.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,952,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 432.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,783,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,720 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $39,912,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,294,000 after purchasing an additional 616,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

