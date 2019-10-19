RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at National Securities

National Securities started coverage on shares of RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RigNet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of RigNet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ RNET traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 31,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,152. RigNet has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). RigNet had a negative return on equity of 34.33% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RigNet by 11.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RigNet in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RigNet by 31.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RigNet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of RigNet by 7.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

