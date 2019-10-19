RevolutionVR (RVR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,717.00

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. RevolutionVR has a market cap of $770,006.00 and $3,717.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RevolutionVR has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One RevolutionVR coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RevolutionVR alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00677327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013007 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000720 BTC.

RevolutionVR Coin Profile

RVR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. RevolutionVR’s official message board is revolutionvr.live/blog . The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official . RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here . RevolutionVR’s official website is revolutionvr.live

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

Buying and Selling RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolutionVR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RevolutionVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RevolutionVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RevolutionVR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.