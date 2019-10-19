Reviewing Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Regulus Therapeutics (NYSE:RGLS)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Novo Nordisk A/S and Regulus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 32.16% 75.16% 34.08% Regulus Therapeutics -396.84% -179,717.33% -100.18%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Novo Nordisk A/S and Regulus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 2 7 6 0 2.27 Regulus Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus target price of $181.58, indicating a potential upside of 245.73%. Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 114.29%. Given Novo Nordisk A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Novo Nordisk A/S is more favorable than Regulus Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novo Nordisk A/S and Regulus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S $17.72 billion 7.02 $5.91 billion $2.52 20.84 Regulus Therapeutics $70,000.00 208.25 -$48.71 million ($5.59) -0.13

Novo Nordisk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Regulus Therapeutics. Regulus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novo Nordisk A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Novo Nordisk A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Regulus Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Novo Nordisk A/S pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Novo Nordisk A/S has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Regulus Therapeutics on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia, growth disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company has a strategic alliance with Evotec AG to discover and develop small molecule therapies to treat patients suffering from diabetes, obesity, and co-morbidities, as well as has a research collaboration with Kallyope Inc. It also has a collaboration agreement Lund University to develop stem cell-derived treatment for Parkinson's diseases; and Staten Biotechnology B.V. to develop novel therapeutics for the treatment of dyslipidaemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease. RGLS4326 is an anti-miR targeting miR-17 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug product candidates in renal, hepatic, and central nervous systems diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

